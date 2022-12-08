Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$22.93

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

