Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $49.50

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 467,889 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

