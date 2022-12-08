Analyzing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kanzhun and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Kanzhun presently has a consensus price target of 21.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 924.38%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Kanzhun.

This table compares Kanzhun and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 10.24 -$168.07 million 0.19 99.01 Bitfarms $169.49 million 0.57 $22.13 million ($1.03) -0.47

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kanzhun. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74% Bitfarms -121.45% -3.82% -2.78%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.