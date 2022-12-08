AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

