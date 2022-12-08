Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after buying an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after buying an additional 633,684 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.