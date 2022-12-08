ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ARR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

