ATB Capital Lowers Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.15

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Questor Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

