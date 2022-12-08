Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ATTO opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
