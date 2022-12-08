Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

