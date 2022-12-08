Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,418 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

IDXX stock opened at $420.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.91 and a 200-day moving average of $369.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.