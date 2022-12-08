Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 949.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

