Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.30% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 652,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FAX opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.