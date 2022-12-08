Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,386 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kellogg

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

