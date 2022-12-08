Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

