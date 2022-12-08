Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,510 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 463.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $107.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

