AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.95.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.