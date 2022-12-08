Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $191.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

