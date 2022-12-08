Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $167.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

