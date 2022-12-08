Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

A number of analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.50 ($6.84) in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.50 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 941.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 58.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 405,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

