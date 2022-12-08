Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 52.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

