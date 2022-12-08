Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKIMF. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.37) to €5.95 ($6.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

