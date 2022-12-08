Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.91.

BTE opened at C$6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

