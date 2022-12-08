Berenberg Bank Trims Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Target Price to 378.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from 380.00 to 378.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

