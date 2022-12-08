Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BIR opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
