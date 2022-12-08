Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,000 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 206,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

