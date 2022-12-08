BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 549 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BP. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.
Shares of BP stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
