BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 549 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BP. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

