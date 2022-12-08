Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $139.40

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

