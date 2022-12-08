Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Target Price at C$41.81

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$26.69 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$20.76 and a 52-week high of C$43.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

