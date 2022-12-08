Brokerages Set Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Target Price at $106.50

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRPRF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.