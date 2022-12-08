Brokerages Set FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) PT at $280.00

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

FLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.99. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.