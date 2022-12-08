Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$19.69

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,500. Also, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,647,219.

TSE:FRU opened at C$15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

