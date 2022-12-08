Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $473.13

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $473.13.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $420.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

