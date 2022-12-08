Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $249.00

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.3 %

JLL stock opened at $161.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

