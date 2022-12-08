Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.