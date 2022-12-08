Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
LIND opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
