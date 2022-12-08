Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at 24.71

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 24.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Lucid Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LCID opened at 8.61 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 8.29 and a 12 month high of 47.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 12.29 and its 200-day moving average is 15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
