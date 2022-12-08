Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at 24.71

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 24.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LCID opened at 8.61 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 8.29 and a 12 month high of 47.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 12.29 and its 200-day moving average is 15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $4,749,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

