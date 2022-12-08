Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $28.57

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
NanoString Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
NanoString Technologies stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
