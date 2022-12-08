Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target at $22.75

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.99 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.