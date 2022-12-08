Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price at $213.63

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLAF. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $184.34 on Monday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $150.96 and a 52 week high of $274.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.08.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.