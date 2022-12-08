Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT at $49.14

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $756,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,848. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

