Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price at $21.86

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $13.01 on Friday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.