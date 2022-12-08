BTIG Research Upgrades Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) to “Buy”

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.34. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $35,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,340 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

