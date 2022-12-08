Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

