Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$64.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 0.2 %

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

