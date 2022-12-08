Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 710,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,351,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

