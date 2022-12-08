Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

