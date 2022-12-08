Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

