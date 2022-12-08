Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 11,353 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 435,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.5 %

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

NYSE:AG opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

About First Majestic Silver



First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

