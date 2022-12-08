Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

DDOG opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 200,161 shares worth $15,282,919. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

