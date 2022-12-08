Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intapp by 22.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Intapp Trading Down 1.1 %

INTA opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $185,589.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $185,589.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,100. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.