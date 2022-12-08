Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,589,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.87.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $359.02 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $547.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.17.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.