Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

